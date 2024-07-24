Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.70, but opened at $254.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 91,260 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

