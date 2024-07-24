Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $244.70, but opened at $254.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.61, with a volume of 91,260 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.