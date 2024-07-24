Business First Bancshares (BFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

