C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 778,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,327,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in C3.ai by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

