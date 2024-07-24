Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

