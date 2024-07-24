Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Calix updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 2.1 %

CALX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. 212,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

