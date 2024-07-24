Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CALX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 265,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,380. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

