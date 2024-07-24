Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $133.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. 1,706,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,859. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

