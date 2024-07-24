Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$177.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

CNR traded down C$6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$158.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

