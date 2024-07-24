Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$189.00 at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$158.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,591. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.95. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.