Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 211000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

