Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 3.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.95. Approximately 333,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,417,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

