Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,000.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,055.57 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $721.51 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,028.34 and a 200-day moving average of $974.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

