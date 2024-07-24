Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.