Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $92,651,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 1,577,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,380. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.