Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.61. 78,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.