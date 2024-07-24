Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

