Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CATY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 499,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,473. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

