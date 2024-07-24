Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.14 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $105.14 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

