Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chemed by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,662,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.51. 55,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,549. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.51 and its 200-day moving average is $583.84. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

