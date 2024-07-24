Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.