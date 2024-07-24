Chia (XCH) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Chia has a total market cap of $206.33 million and $5.25 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $19.22 or 0.00029142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,736,787 coins and its circulating supply is 10,736,878 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.