Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 185,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 75,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.05.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
