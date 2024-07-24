Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,331,000 after buying an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $73,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 523,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,154. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

