City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.93. 77,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. City has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCO. Hovde Group boosted their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $140,204.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

