City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $124.68 and last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 17693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

Get City alerts:

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in City by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.