City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.
City Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. City has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.
City Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
