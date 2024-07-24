City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. City has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Insider Transactions at City

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $154,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

