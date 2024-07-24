City of London Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:CTY)

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CTY opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.87 and a beta of 0.66. City of London has a twelve month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.30 ($5.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

