City of London Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:CTY)

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
City of London Price Performance
Shares of CTY opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.87 and a beta of 0.66. City of London has a twelve month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.30 ($5.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
City of London Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City of London
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Steel Leader’s Stock Being Dragged Down By Falling Prices
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Parcel Delivery Stock’s Dip Signals a Buy, But Be Patient
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Streaming Stock Soars on Record Financials: Rally Just Starting?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.