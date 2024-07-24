Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 132,724 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,724 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $134,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.20. 2,019,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.46 and its 200-day moving average is $422.73. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

