Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,097,280 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Freshworks worth $73,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,919,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $15,405,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,746. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

