Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 6,830 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 131,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,930. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

