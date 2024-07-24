Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WaFd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 378,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,351. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

