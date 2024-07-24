Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $58,696,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $249.95. 224,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

