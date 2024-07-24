Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xometry by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 543,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

