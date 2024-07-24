Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 18,786 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Utz Brands worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 103,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 64.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 1,337,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,956. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

