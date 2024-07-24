Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 4,728 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 767,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,836. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

