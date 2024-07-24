Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $130,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTO stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. 971,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

