Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $94,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $7,660,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

