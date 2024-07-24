Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $107.31 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Open Text worth $107,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,929,000 after buying an additional 304,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,600,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $15,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 498,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

