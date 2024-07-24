Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $117.24 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,676,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $117,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 3,075,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

