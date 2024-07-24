Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $137.40 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Shift4 Payments worth $137,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FOUR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 935,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,159. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

