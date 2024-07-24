Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $19.58 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. 827,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

