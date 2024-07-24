Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $250.16 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $250,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,692.23. 216,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,811. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,660.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,618.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

