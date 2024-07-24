Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Century Communities worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. 307,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.