Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.07 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $37,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

SIX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 16,922,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,753. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.