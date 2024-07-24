Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $46.95 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,428 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,596. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

