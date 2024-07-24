Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $49.14 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Bentley Systems worth $49,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 541,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.