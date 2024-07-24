Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Rush Enterprises worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 341,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

