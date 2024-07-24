Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4,820.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,664 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. 19,485,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

