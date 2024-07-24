Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,340 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Endeavor Group worth $112,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

