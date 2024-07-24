Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $164,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,472. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.